Possible coronavirus drug causes poisonings in Nigeria

Nigeria is reporting two poisonings from the drug chloroquine, a drug that's been touted as a potential but as-yet unproven treatment for coronavirus, Bloomberg reports.

Reality check: Health officials are warning against self-medicating with the drug, whose safety and effectiveness for coronavirus patients has not been proven.

President Trump tweeted on Saturday that the drug should be put to use immediately as people continue to die from the coronavirus, but health officials stressed that the drug still needs to be thoroughly studied.

