Trump reportedly ousts scientist overseeing climate research

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul
Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg
Photo: Eva Marie Uzcategui Trinkl/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
The White House has removed the scientist overseeing the multi-agency group that crafts influential reports every several years on global warming and its harms, per the New York Times and the Washington Post.
Driving the news: Michael Kuperberg was ousted as head of the U.S. Global Change Research Program — which produces the National Climate Assessment (NCA) — and returned to his prior Energy Department role, both papers report.
- Per the NYT, he's expected to be replaced by David Legates, a recent appointee to a senior National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration role who disputes mainstream climate science.
Why it matters: The stories note the moves could influence which scientists are initially considered to help write the next NCA due in 2023.
- The NYT warns of ripple effects, such as a "biased or diminished" report being "used in court to bolster...fossil fuel companies being sued for climate damages."
Yes, but: Or maybe it's just not that big a deal. The incoming Joe Biden administration could reverse the Trump administration's efforts, both papers note.
- The University of Arizona's Kathy Jacobs, who helmed the third NCA process roughly a decade ago, tells the Post: "I would be more concerned if Trump had won the election."
The big picture: The NCA is written by government researchers and outside scientists. The last one in 2018 warned of steep future economic losses to the U.S., with harmful consequences already underway.