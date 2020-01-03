Christianity Today editor "surprised by the ethical naïveté" of Trump supporters

Mark Galli, editor in chief of Christianity Today, is "surprised by the ethical naïveté" of Trump supporters' response to his editorial, calling for the president to be removed from office, he told the New York Times on Thursday.
What he's saying: "There does seem to be widespread ignorance — that is the best word I can come up with — of the gravity of Trump’s moral failings. Some evangelicals will acknowledge he had a problem with adultery, but now they consider that a thing of the past."
- "They bring up King David, but the difference is King David repented! Donald Trump has not done that," Galli told the Times.
Background: About 81% of evangelical Christians voted for Trump in 2016, according to Pew. 26% of voters in 2016 described themselves as white, born-again or evangelical Christians, per Pew.
- Galli told the Times that he voted for a third-party candidate in 2016, emphasizing he did not support Trump or Hillary Clinton.
- Galli is leaving the magazine on Friday, after previously announcing his retirement in October, long before his 0p-ed on Trump.
