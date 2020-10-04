45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump campaign takes over YouTube masthead

President Trump leaves the White House for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on the South Lawn of the White House on Friday. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump's campaign is taking over the YouTube masthead for 24 hours from midnight Sunday as he continues to be treated in hospital for the coronavirus, Fox News first reported and Axios can confirm.

Why it matters: The YouTube masthead is prime online real estate. Axios understands that the cost of the purchase is in the seven figures. The announcement comes after the Trump re-election campaign launched "Operation MAGA" to "rally behind the president and carry the campaign forward" while Trump is sidelined with COVID-19.

8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump campaign launches "Operation MAGA" after president's COVID-19 diagnosis

A group of U.S. President Trump supporters gather outside Walter Reed Hospital where he is receiving treatment after COVID-19 diagnosis. Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

President Trump's re-election campaign on Saturday announced the launch of "Operation MAGA," a "full marshaling of top-level surrogates, campaign coalitions and Trump supporters to rally behind the president and carry the campaign forward" after Trump was sidelined due to his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Why it matters: The announcement comes just 31 days before Election Day. The Trump campaign said on Friday that all previously scheduled campaign events involving the president were being moved to virtual events or would be temporarily postponed.

14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pence to hold campaign rally in Arizona

Vice President Mike Pence at a MAGA rally in Gilford, NH on Sept. 22. Photo: Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence will hold a MAGA rally in Peoria, Arizona next Thursday, following the campaign's plan to keep the VP on the road after President Trump tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday.

Why it matters: Pence, who tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday and reportedly again on Saturday, will likely be speaking to a large crowd that will not be socially distanced unless new guidelines are issued.

Oct 3, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien has tested positive for COVID-19

Campaign manager Bill Stepien with President Trump on Air Force One in August. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday and plans to quarantine until he recovers but will continue to control the campaign remotely, Tim Murtaugh, communications director for the campaign, confirms to Axios.

Why it matters: Stepien's diagnosis, which comes 32 days before Election Day, is yet another blow to the president's reelection efforts and was revealed the same day that Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel tested positive for COVID-19.

