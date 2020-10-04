Trump campaign takes over YouTube masthead

President Trump's campaign is taking over the YouTube masthead for 24 hours from midnight Sunday as he continues to be treated in hospital for the coronavirus, Fox News first reported and Axios can confirm.

Why it matters: The YouTube masthead is prime online real estate. Axios understands that the cost of the purchase is in the seven figures. The announcement comes after the Trump re-election campaign launched "Operation MAGA" to "rally behind the president and carry the campaign forward" while Trump is sidelined with COVID-19.