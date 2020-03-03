1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump campaign sues Washington Post for libel over opinion articles

Fadel Allassan

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Trump campaign announced Tuesday that it sued the Washington Post for libel over two opinion articles the campaign says reported "as fact a conspiracy with Russia."

The big picture: While President Trump has often threatened to sue news organizations for libel, he rarely followed through until last week — when his campaign filed a similar suit against the New York Times.

  • In order for a public official to successfully sue for libel, they must be able to prove that the defendant acted with "actual malice" — a high bar for most lawsuits.
  • Of note: The campaign press release announcing the lawsuit against the Post was worded identically to the one announcing the Times suit, with only the details changed.

In one of the articles named in the suit, Post opinion writer Greg Sargent writes that "Mueller also concluded that Trump and/or his campaign eagerly encouraged, tried to conspire with, and happily profited off of those efforts. Yet Mueller did not find sufficient evidence of a criminal conspiracy."

  • The Mueller report said the investigation "established multiple links between Trump Campaign officials and individuals tied to the Russian government. Those links included Russian offers of assistance to the Campaign. In some instances, the Campaign was receptive to the offer, while in other instances the Campaign officials shied away."
  • "Ultimately, the investigation did not establish that the Campaign coordinated or conspired with the Russian government in its election-interference activities," it added.

In the second article, Post opinion writer Paul Waldman writes: "Who knows what sort of aid Russia and North Korea will give to the Trump campaign, now that he has invited them to offer their assistance?"

  • That sentence in Waldman's piece links to a Trump interview last year with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos.
  • Stephanopoulos asked Trump during that interview: "Your campaign this time around, if foreigners, if Russia, if China, if someone else offers you information on opponents, should they accept it or should they call the FBI?"
  • Trump's response: "I think maybe you do both. I think you might want to listen, there’s nothing wrong with listening. If somebody called from a country, Norway, 'we have information on your opponent.' Oh, I think I’d want to hear it."

What they're saying, via Trump campaign senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis:

"The statements were and are 100 percent false and defamatory. The complaint alleges The Post was aware of the falsity at the time it published them, but did so for the intentional purpose of hurting the campaign, while misleading its own readers in the process. The campaign files suit to publicly establish the truth and seek appropriate legal remedies for the harm caused by false reporting."

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan

Trump campaign sues New York Times for libel over opinion article

Photo: Avalon/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The Trump campaign is suing the New York Times for libel over an opinion article that claimed the campaign had an "overarching deal" with Russian President Vladimir Putin to trade election help for a "new pro-Russian foreign policy."

Why it matters: Throughout his career in business and politics, President Trump has often threatened to sue for libel but rarely followed through. In order for a public official to successfully sue for libel, they must be able to prove that the defendant acted with "actual malice" — a high bar for most lawsuits.

Feb 26, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Orion Rummler

Report: Sanders says he was briefed on Russia trying to help his campaign

Bernie Sanders at a press conference in Santa Ana, California on Feb. 21. Photo: Ringo Chiu/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders told reporters at a campaign stop Friday that he was briefed by U.S. officials "about a month ago" on Russia's attempts to assist his 2020 presidential campaign, AP reports. "It was not clear what role they were going to play," he added.

Driving the news: Sanders' comments followed a Washington Post report that U.S. officials briefed Sanders on Russian efforts to help his 2020 campaign "as part of an effort to interfere with the Democratic contest."

Feb 21, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Sara FischerJonathan Swan

Scoop: Inside the Trump campaign's big hedge on Facebook

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The Trump campaign has invested most of its advertising budget to date on Facebook, testing thousands of versions of ads per day to maximize its spending.

But behind the scenes, a source familiar with the campaign tells Axios, the thinking has shifted: "As everyone can see, we still have strong spending on Facebook, but the percentage of our total media budget [on Facebook] is shrinking."

Feb 16, 2020 - Politics & Policy