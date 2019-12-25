A former Trump 2016 campaign staffer alleges in a sex-discrimination lawsuit that she was fired and prevented from a White House job opportunity after becoming pregnant following a relationship with a supervisor.
The allegations: Arlene "A.J." Delgado claims in the suit, filed in federal court in Manhattan, she found herself "excluded excluded from participating in the communications work of the inauguration or in any capacity," after she announced in December 2016 she was pregnant and that the father was Jason Miller, a married senior communications strategist.
Plaintiff immediately and inexplicably stopped receiving emails and other communications from the Campaign and TFA, including about projects on which she was currently working."
She was also allegedly "prohibited from making previously scheduled television appearances on or around Inauguration Day," the suit claims.
The big picture: Delgado, a political commentator, filed the suit in federal court in Manhattan Monday against the Trump campaign, the transition team, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer and former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.
Axios has contacted the Trump campaign for comment.