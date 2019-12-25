A former Trump 2016 campaign staffer alleges in a sex-discrimination lawsuit that she was fired and prevented from a White House job opportunity after becoming pregnant following a relationship with a supervisor.

The allegations: Arlene "A.J." Delgado claims in the suit, filed in federal court in Manhattan, she found herself "excluded excluded from participating in the communications work of the inauguration or in any capacity," after she announced in December 2016 she was pregnant and that the father was Jason Miller, a married senior communications strategist.