Trump campaign ordered to pay Omarosa $1.3 million in legal fees for NDA lawsuit

A court arbitrator on Tuesday ordered former President Trump's presidential campaign to pay ex-White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman some $1.3 million in legal fees, her lawyer confirmed in a tweet Wednesday.

Driving the news: It caps off a protracted legal battle that began in 2018, when the Trump campaign filed an arbitration action against Manigault Newman saying she breached her nondisclosure agreement by releasing multiple secret recordings of Trump officials. Trump lost the NDA case in 2021.

The big picture: Manigault Newman’s lawyer, John Phillips, tweeted a copy of ruling, claiming the award constituted the "highest known prevailing party attorney fee assessment against a President or Presidential Campaign)."