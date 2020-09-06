Several vessels sink at Trump boat parade on Texas lake

Officers responded to "multiple calls involving boats in distress during the Trump parade" on Lake Travis in Texas Saturday, Travis County Sheriff's Office said, adding: "Several boats did sink."

The big picture: A sheriff’s office spokesperson noted there were no adverse weather conditions and no foul play was suspected, but an investigation into the incident had begun, per AP. It was one of several boat rallies in the U.S. supporting President Trump Saturday. Chris Molla, who organized the New Jersey event supporting police officers, veterans and Trump told Fox News they hoped to break the Guinness World Record for the largest boat parade.