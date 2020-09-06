17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Several vessels sink at Trump boat parade on Texas lake

Officers responded to "multiple calls involving boats in distress during the Trump parade" on Lake Travis in Texas Saturday, Travis County Sheriff's Office said, adding: "Several boats did sink."

The big picture: A sheriff’s office spokesperson noted there were no adverse weather conditions and no foul play was suspected, but an investigation into the incident had begun, per AP. It was one of several boat rallies in the U.S. supporting President Trump Saturday. Chris Molla, who organized the New Jersey event supporting police officers, veterans and Trump told Fox News they hoped to break the Guinness World Record for the largest boat parade.

Updated 2 hours ago - Sports

In photos: Authentic wins Kentucky Derby amid protests, no fans in the stands

Jockey John Velazquez aboard Authentic #18, celebrates after winning the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Authentic won the 146th annual Kentucky Derby on Saturday, where the typical crowds were cast aside to promote social distancing.

Why it matters: Besides the anticipation for and attraction to the competition, the coronavirus, social and racial justice were visible themes in Louisville ahead of the Derby.

Jacob Knutson
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

CNN: Anita Hill says she's voting for Biden

Anita Hill speaking in February. Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Audible

Anita Hill told CNN Saturday that she will vote for Joe Biden in November and is willing to work with him if he becomes president on issues of sexual harassment, gender violence and discrimination.

Why it matters: Biden was chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee in 1991 and oversaw the confirmation hearings of then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas. Hill testified in those hearings that Thomas sexually harassed her when they worked together. Thomas denied Hill's allegations.

Jacob Knutson
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

New York attorney general to organize grand jury on Daniel Prude death

New York Attorney General Letitia James speaking in August. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

New York Attorney General Letitia James said Saturday she will empanel a grand jury as part of the state's investigation into the March 30 death of Daniel Prude, a Black man, who died seven days after being hooded and held down by Rochester police.

Why it matters: New York’s third-largest city was roiled by protesters this week calling for justice in response to Prude's death. James announced that her office is investigating the death, and Mayor Lovely Warren suspended seven officers involved.

