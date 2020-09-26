Trump warns of post-voting "dispute," wants "friendly transition"

Air Force One arrives in Jacksonville on Thursday. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

President Trump, after twice declining to commit to a peaceful transition of power, told a 9 p.m. "Make America Great Again" rally in Newport News, Va. that he would only lose if there was "mischief."

What he's saying: "That's the only way we're gonna lose is if there's, uh, mischief — mischief, and it'll have to be on a big scale. So be careful. And we do want a very friendly transition. But we don’t want to be cheated, and be stupid," he said.

Earlier in the day, Trump said in Atlanta: "We may end up in a dispute for a long time, because that’s the way they want it. But we’re gonna end up winning — that’s for sure."

