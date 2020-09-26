17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump warns of post-voting "dispute," wants "friendly transition"

Air Force One arrives in Jacksonville on Thursday. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

President Trump, after twice declining to commit to a peaceful transition of power, told a 9 p.m. "Make America Great Again" rally in Newport News, Va. that he would only lose if there was "mischief."

What he's saying: "That's the only way we're gonna lose is if there's, uh, mischief — mischief, and it'll have to be on a big scale. So be careful. And we do want a very friendly transition. But we don’t want to be cheated, and be stupid," he said.

  • Earlier in the day, Trump said in Atlanta: "We may end up in a dispute for a long time, because that’s the way they want it. But we’re gonna end up winning — that’s for sure."

Of note: New York Times Quote of the Day, from "At Pentagon, Fears Grow That Trump Will Pull Military Into Election Unrest" ... John Gans, chief speechwriter to the SecDef during the Obama administration:

  • "The Pentagon plans for war with Canada and a zombie apocalypse, but they don’t want to plan for a contested election. These are huge questions that have an impact on the reputation of the institution."

19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Eric Trump says his father would concede election in a Biden landslide

Eric Trump in Portsmouth, NH on Sept. 17. Photo: Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Eric Trump told supporters at a Las Vegas campaign stop on Thursday that he believes his father would concede the presidential election if "he got blown out of the water" by Joe Biden, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Where it stands: After refusing to say on Wednesday whether he would commit to a peaceful transition of power, Trump told Fox News radio on Thursday he would accept election results if the Supreme Court ruled that Biden won.

Orion Rummler
Sep 24, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Kayleigh McEnany: Trump will accept "free and fair" election, no answer on if he loses

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Thursday that President Trump will "accept the results of a free and fair election," but did not specify whether he will commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses to Joe Biden.

Why it matters: Trump refused to say on Wednesday whether he would commit to a peaceful transition of power, instead remarking, "we're going to have to see what happens."

Alayna TreeneHans Nichols
Sep 25, 2020 - Politics & Policy

The apocalypse scenario

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Democratic lawyers are preparing to challenge any effort by President Trump to swap electors chosen by voters with electors selected by Republican-controlled legislatures. One state of particular concern: Pennsylvania, where the GOP controls the state house.

Why it matters: Trump's refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power, together with a widely circulated article in The Atlantic about how bad the worst-case scenarios could get, is drawing new attention to the brutal fights that could jeopardize a final outcome.

