2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump and Biden begin the battle for Arizona

Photos: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Two striking symbols — the border wall and America's first Black president — did the campaigning yesterday for presidential candidates trying to turn out bases that are worlds apart.

The state of play: Arizona, a state that President Trump won handily in 2016 but where polls now show Joe Biden leading, was firmly on both men's minds.

Trump visited Arizona for a photo-op at his "unclimbable" border wall. Trump decried "agitators" who tear down monuments.

  • At a church in Phoenix, he addressed a massive, mask-free gathering of young supporters at an indoor hall, telling them: "The left is not trying to promote justice or equality or lift up the downtrodden."

President Obama joined a Biden campaign event for the first time — a virtual fundraiser that instantly became the campaign's biggest single haul, with 175,000 guests and $7.6 million in donations.

  • Without naming either man, Obama said that his Republican predecessor George W. Bush had "a basic regard for the rule of law and the importance of our institutions" and that "there was still a sense of a shared American idea that we could build on." By contrast, he suggested Trump and his enablers have "gone at the very foundations of who we are and who we should be."
  • Obama spoke of a "great awakening" of young people who are inspired to correct centuries of injustice, and suggested a vote for Biden was less about partisanship than patriotism.

Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon told supporters that Biden now sees Arizona, along with two redder states, Texas and Georgia, as being within the margin of error and target-worthy. 

  • Obama is expected to do several events with Biden throughout the campaign, not just fundraisers. But his presence also gives Trump an opportunity to replay some of his greatest hits and gripes against Obama and attack everything Trump says the old administration did wrong — ultimately trying to marry Biden to that image for voters.

Alexi McCammond
Updated 11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Obama at Biden fundraiser: "I am here to say help is on the way"

Screenshot: Biden campaign virtual fundraiser

Former President Barack Obama said at a virtual fundraiser for Joe Biden Tuesday night that “help is on the way” and urged supporters not to be complacent in thinking their work is close to being finished: "Whatever you’ve done so far is not enough."

Why it matters: Organizers said it's the Biden campaign's largest fundraiser yet, bringing in $7.6 million from over 175,000 people. It's expected to be the first of several joint efforts with Biden in the months leading up to the election.

Marisa Fernandez
Jun 22, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden commits to 3 debates with Trump

Photos: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

In a letter to the Commission on Presidential Debates Monday, Joe Biden's campaign manager said that Biden will agree to the commission's proposal of three presidential debates and one vice presidential debate with independent moderators, adding, "Donald Trump and Mike Pence should do the same."

The big picture: Trump's campaign has been calling for four debates and for them to be held sooner because of early voting. Trump has also accused the bipartisan nonprofit organization of being "very biased."

Alexi McCammond
Jun 22, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Focus group: Pennsylvania swing voters look to shake-up for stability

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Some swing voters in Erie, Pa., tell us they're gravitating to Joe Biden — less as a change agent than as a path back to stability, and to restoring the national respect they feel has been lost under President Trump.

The big picture: This was the first time in 16 of our monthly Engagious/Schlesinger swing-voter focus groups that more participants opposed Trump than supported him.

