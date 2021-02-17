Sign up for our daily briefing

Former Trump casino in Atlantic City demolished with 3,000 sticks of dynamite

The Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, N.J., was demolished with about 3,000 sticks of dynamite on Wednesday morning, more than three decades after it first opened and about five years after billionaire Carl Icahn acquired it out of bankruptcy.

Why it matters: It was one of the first three casinos former President Trump owned before his Atlantic City businesses went bankrupt, plagued by high debt and lagging revenue, according to the New York Times.

  • The casino was extremely successful for a period, attracting celebrities and high-profile entertainment to the flagship piece of real estate on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.
  • “The way we put Trump Plaza and the city of Atlantic City on the map for the whole world was really incredible,” former casino events manager Bernie Dillon told the AP. "You had Madonna and Sean Penn walking in, Barbra Streisand and Don Johnson, Muhammad Ali would be there, Oprah sitting with Donald ringside. It was a special time. I’m sorry to see it go.”
  • By the time it closed, however, the Trump Plaza was the worst-performing casino in Atlantic City.

The big picture: For critics, the pile of rubble left by the implosion is a symbol of the end of the Trump era, following the former president's loss in the 2020 election and historic impeachment for incitement of insurrection.

  • “I got chills,” Atlantic City's Democratic Mayor Marty Small told AP. “This is a historic moment. It was exciting.”
  • Small had proposed using the demolition as an auction to use money for charity, but that idea was shut down for safety and liability reasons by Icahn, a Trump donor and former adviser to the ex-president.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
18 mins ago - World

Netanyahu allies with Jewish supremacists ahead of Israeli election

Netanyahu. Photo: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made great efforts ahead of Israel's March 23 elections to ensure that Jewish supremacists from the Jewish Power party will make it into Israel's parliament, the Knesset.

Why it matters: This move is equivalent to a U.S. president cutting a political deal with David Duke, the former KKK leader. Netanyahu and the ruling Likud party are legitimizing a racist, xenophobic and homophobic fringe party in hopes that their right-wing bloc will reach a 61-seat majority.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
24 mins ago - World

Biden's point man on Israel-Palestine isn't aiming for a Nobel Prize

Hady Amr (speaking, on left) at a Brookings event in 2018. Photo: Paul Morigi/Brookings

The man holding the Israel-Palestine file at the State Department, Hady Amr, isn't working on a sweeping plan for peace, but on incremental steps to improve the situation on the ground, several Israeli, Palestinian and U.S sources tell me.

Why it matters: American presidents have for decades arrived in office hoping to reach a historic peace deal. President Biden doesn't see that as achievable under the current circumstances.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

The changing climate for U.S. power

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The crisis gripping Texas' power grid is very different from California's fiery emergencies in recent years, but there's connective tissue there: Electricity grids and infrastructure need to be better equipped for a changing climate or they can have deadly consequences.

Driving the news: Texas is reeling after a bitter blast of Arctic air and a related demand surge led to widespread outages, causing millions of customers to lose power that as of this morning is only partially restored.

