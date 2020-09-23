13 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pen pals: The Trump and Nixon letters

Trump attends the opening of the restored Wollman Rink in Central park on November 5, 1987. Photo: Rita Barros/Getty Images

The decade-long correspondence between Richard Nixon and Donald Trump in the '80s to early '90s will be available for viewing at the the Richard Nixon Presidential Library & Museum starting Thursday.

Why it matters: Jim Byron, executive vice president of the Richard Nixon Foundation, told AP that the letters were “perhaps the best documented relationship that our current president has with any of his predecessors,” and “an invaluable contribution to the ever-evolving group that we know as the presidents club."

  • The letters will be part of the museum's "The Presidents Club: From Adams and Jefferson to Nixon and Trump" exhibit and will showcase letters between six sets of presidents, including Nixon and Trump.

What they said: The two presidents touched on recurring themes such as distrust of the media, TV ratings, foreign policy, real estate and more, according to AP, which had an advance viewing of the letters.

  • “I think that you are one of this country’s great men, and it was an honor to spend an evening with you,” Trump wrote Nixon in June 1982, after the two had been spotted together at the “21” nightclub.
  • In 1990, Nixon consoled Trump when his business was going under saying : “Dear Donald — I know nothing about the intricacies of your business enterprises but the massive media attack on you puts me in your corner!”
  • Nixon flattered Trump after his appearance on Phil Donahue’s talk show, where he said that Mrs. Nixon "predicts that whenever [Trump] decide[s] to run for office [he] will be a winner!”

Worth noting: While Trump has adapted Nixon’s “silent majority” strategy for his 2020 reelection campaign, he distanced himself from Nixon during his own impeachment trial.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 43 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 31,735,542 — Total deaths: 973,443 Total recoveries: 21,798,488Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 6,925,840 — Total deaths: 201,617 — Total recoveries: 2,646,959 — Total tests: 96,612,436Map.
  3. Health: CDC director says over 90% of Americans have not yet been exposed to coronavirus — Supply shortages continue to plague testing.
  4. Politics: Poll: 51% of Republicans trust Trump on coronavirus more than the CDC.
  5. Vaccines: Johnson & Johnson begins large phase 3 trial — The FDA plans to toughen standards.
  6. Sports: Less travel is causing the NBA to see better basketball.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he wants 9 justices in case Supreme Court must decide 2020 election

President Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday that part of his urgency to quickly push through a replacement for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is that he believes the Supreme Court may have to decide the result of the 2020 election.

Why it matters: Trump claimed at the Republican National Convention that the only way he will lose the election is if it is "rigged," and he has declined to say whether he would accept the results of November's election if he loses to Joe Biden.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion RummlerLaurin-Whitney Gottbrath
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

"Not enough": Protesters react to no murder charges in Breonna Taylor case

A grand jury has indicted Brett Hankison, one of the Louisville police officers who entered Breonna Taylor's home in March, on three counts of wanton endangerment for firing shots blindly into neighboring apartments.

The state of play: Angering protesters, the grand jury did not indict any of the three officers involved in the botched drug raid on homicide or manslaughter charges related to the death of Taylor.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!