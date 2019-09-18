Trump adviser and Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman proposes making "teachers the only tax-exempt occupation in the United States," reports Recode.

The big picture: Schwarzman tells Recode many Americans are ill-prepared as the world transitions to a knowledge economy. Two-thirds of the U.S. workforce has a high school education or less. As a tax-exempt profession, he argues, teaching would attract "very high-quality people" and "they would be marked apart as a prestige institution."

