Trudeau to raise abortion restrictions issue with Pence

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters Wednesday he plans to raise the issue of abortion restrictions with Vice President Mike Pence when he visits Canada this week to discuss the new North American trade deal.
"Obviously I am very concerned with the situation around the backsliding of women's rights that we're seeing from conservative movements here in Canada, in the United States and around the world. I will have a broad conversation with the vice president in which, of course, that'll come up."
