39 mins ago - Economy & Business

Kansas trucker secures largest non-airline stimulus loan from Treasury

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

YRC Worldwide (YRCW), a Kansas-based commercial trucker, secured a $700 million loan from the U.S. Treasury Department, in exchange for a 29.6% equity stake.

Why it matters: This is by far the largest stimulus loan for any non-airline company, and the first from a $17 billion allocation for companies deemed critical to national security. The loan is also controversial, given that YRC was struggling long before the pandemic.

The bottom line: "YRC is a large company with a tiny stock. It has 30,000 employees and 200,000 customers, but its market capitalization is less than $70 million as of Tuesday’s closing price." — Al Root, Barron's

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan
Updated 34 mins ago - Economy & Business

Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell indicted and arrested

Epstein and Maxwell in 2005. Photo: Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The FBI on Thursday arrested Ghislaine Maxwell, a close associate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, on charges linked to Epstein's sex crimes, NBC New York reports.

The big picture: Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire and is expected to appear later in federal court in New York. She is charged with conspiring with Epstein, who died in an apparent suicide in prison last year, to sexually abuse minors. "The six-count indictment in Manhattan federal court alleges that Maxwell helped Epstein groom girls as young as 14 years old, going back as far as 1994," per NBC.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler
2 hours ago - World

The 53 countries supporting China's crackdown on Hong Kong

Note: The U.S. has been highly critical of China over the law, but withdrew from the UN Human Rights Council in 2018; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

China's Foreign Ministry and state media have declared victory after 53 countries joined a statement at the UN Human Rights Council supporting Beijing's new national security law for Hong Kong — compared to 27 who criticized the law.

The big picture: The list of 53 countries was not initially published along with the statement, but has been obtained by Axios. It is made up primarily of autocratic states, including North Korea, Saudi Arabia, Syria and Zimbabwe.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

CO2 emissions may have peaked, but that's not enough

Reproduced from DNV GL; Chart: Axios Visuals

More analysts are making the case that COVID-19 could be an inflection point for oil use and carbon emissions, but it's hardly one that puts the world on a sustainable ecological path.

Driving the news: The risk advisory firm DNV GL, citing the pandemic's long-term effects on energy consumption, projects in a new analysis that global CO2 emissions "most likely" peaked in 2019.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow