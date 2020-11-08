Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Tropical Storm Eta gains strength as it nears Cuba and Florida

Photo: NOAA

Tropical Storm Eta was gaining strength in the Caribbean on Saturday as it approached Cuba, where it was forecast to cause "life-threatening" flash flooding before setting its sights on southern Florida, per the National Hurricane Center.

The state of play: Eta was located about 165 miles (270km) west-southwest of Camaguey, Cuba, as of 7 p.m. ET, moving east-northeast at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, the NHC said.

  • The storm was expected to bring 5-10 inches of rain to Cuba. "Significant, life-threatening flash and river flooding will be possible in Cuba, along with landslides in areas of higher terrain," NHS said. "Dangerous" storm surges and "strong winds" were also expected.
  • "Tropical storm conditions are expected in the warning areas in Cuba tonight and Sunday, in the northwestern Bahamas on Sunday, and in south Florida and the Florida Keys Sunday and Sunday night," the NHC added.
  • In anticipation of Eta's arrival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in eight southern counties on Saturday "out of an abundance of caution."
  • Parts of Florida were expected to get 5-10 inches of rainfall, with isolated areas seeing up to 15 inches of rain, per NHS.

The big picture: Eta made landfall in Nicaragua as a Category 4 hurricane on Tuesday.

  • It brought torrential rains to parts of Central America, including Guatemala, where rescue crews continued their search on Saturday for over 100 people believed to be buried by mudslides.
  • It weakened to a tropical depression before regaining tropical storm strength earlier on Saturday as it lashed parts of the Cayman Islands and Jamaica earlier.

Go deeper

Axios
21 hours ago - World

Storm Eta: At least 150 believed to be dead or missing in Guatemala

People wade through the water in a flooded area in Panzos, Alta Verapaz, in Guatemala. Photo: Johan Ordonez/AFP

At least 150 are believed to be dead or missing in Guatemala after Tropical Depression Eta brought torrential rain to Central America, triggering devastating flooding and mudslides, per Reuters.

The big picture: Eta, which made landfall in Nicaragua as a Category 4 hurricane on Tuesday, was expected to strengthen overnight as it moved northeast toward Cuba, the Cayman Islands, parts of the Bahamas and southern Florida, the National Hurricane Center said late on Friday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump refuses to concede

President Trump. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Image

President Trump made it clear Saturday he won't concede to Joe Biden or accept his projected win, saying the election is "far from over."

What's next: In a statement, Trump said the campaign will begin "prosecuting our case in court" on Monday. The Trump campaign has already launched a series of baseless legal claims against 2020 voting, including lawsuits in Georgia and Michigan that were quickly dismissed. His allegations of voter fraud have been made without evidence.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Biden announcing COVID task force on Monday — Reports: Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows tests positive for COVID-19.
  2. Health: Counties with giant caseloads went for Trump.
  3. Cities: Defense Department sends medical teams to El Paso as COVID-19 cases surge.
  4. Economics: Fed chair says economy will see "stronger recovery" with stimulus.
  5. Sports: NBA's Toronto Raptors weigh temporary stay in U.S.
  6. World: Designing digital immunity certificates for COVID-19.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow