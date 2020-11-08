Tropical Storm Eta gains strength as it nears Cuba and Florida

Tropical Storm Eta was gaining strength in the Caribbean on Saturday as it approached Cuba, where it was forecast to cause "life-threatening" flash flooding before setting its sights on southern Florida, per the National Hurricane Center.

The state of play: Eta was located about 165 miles (270km) west-southwest of Camaguey, Cuba, as of 7 p.m. ET, moving east-northeast at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, the NHC said.

The storm was expected to bring 5-10 inches of rain to Cuba. "Significant, life-threatening flash and river flooding will be possible in Cuba, along with landslides in areas of higher terrain," NHS said. "Dangerous" storm surges and "strong winds" were also expected.

"Tropical storm conditions are expected in the warning areas in Cuba tonight and Sunday, in the northwestern Bahamas on Sunday, and in south Florida and the Florida Keys Sunday and Sunday night," the NHC added.

In anticipation of Eta's arrival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in eight southern counties on Saturday "out of an abundance of caution."

Parts of Florida were expected to get 5-10 inches of rainfall, with isolated areas seeing up to 15 inches of rain, per NHS.

The big picture: Eta made landfall in Nicaragua as a Category 4 hurricane on Tuesday.