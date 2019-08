Tropical Storm Dorian has formed in the Atlantic and it could reach hurricane strength by Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center said Saturday.

The big picture: Dorian is the fourth tropical storm to form during this year’s Atlantic hurricane season, AP notes. It was moving westward at 12 miles per hour, packing maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour, according to the hurricane center.

