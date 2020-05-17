First tropical storm of Atlantic season forms off Florida's coast
An image of the storm's forecast route. Photo: National Hurricane Center
Tropical Storm Arthur formed off the east-central coast of Florida on Saturday night, the National Hurricane Center confirmed.
Why it matters: The first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season strengthened from a tropical depression late Saturday, per an NHC statement late Saturday that noted a tropical storm watch was in effect for portions of the North Carolina coast.
Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.