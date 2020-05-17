5 mins ago - Science

First tropical storm of Atlantic season forms off Florida's coast

An image of the storm's forecast route. Photo: National Hurricane Center

Tropical Storm Arthur formed off the east-central coast of Florida on Saturday night, the National Hurricane Center confirmed.

Why it matters: The first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season strengthened from a tropical depression late Saturday, per an NHC statement late Saturday that noted a tropical storm watch was in effect for portions of the North Carolina coast.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Protesters demand Georgia prosecutors resign over Ahmaud Arbery probe

Demonstrators protest the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Georgia, on May 8. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Demonstrators rallied Saturday to demand the resignation of two Georgia prosecutors over the investigation into the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man who was shot while out jogging, per a JUSTGeorgia Coalition statement.

Why it matters: President Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden both spoke out over Arbery's Feb. 23 death after cellphone video of his apparent shooting sparked a national outcry. The Justice Department is investigating whether the shooting was a hate crime.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9:30 p.m. ET: 4,630,273 — Total deaths: 311,452 — Total recoveries — 1,691,638Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9:30 p.m. ET: 1,467,283 — Total deaths: 88,745 — Total recoveries: 268,376 — Total tested: 11,077,179Map.
  3. States: Businesses reopen as states let stay-at-home orders expire  Grand Canyon gradually reopens — Most states are slowly making progress against the coronavirus.
  4. Public health: Former President Obama said the pandemic has "torn back the curtain on the idea that so many folks in charge know what they're doing." — Native Americans are at higher risk, with fewer resources  FDA authorizes first at-home kit that can be used with multiple coronavirus tests.
  5. World: Trump weighs plans to allocate some funding to WHO India's Modi sees popularity boost for coronavirus response.
  6. Business: Groceries, drug stores and retailers try different ways to get customers to wear face masks.
  7. Religion: Churches, mosques and temples livestream services.
  8. 1 🖼 thing: Art by doctors offers a glimpse of the front lines.
  9. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  10. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Obama: Pandemic has exposed lack of leadership

Former President Obama. Photo: Zahim Mohd/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Former President Obama took thinly veiled swipes against President Trump and his administration during two virtual commencement speeches on Saturday.

Why it matters: His addresses mark the first time he has spoken publicly since the coronavirus outbreak began, and he didn't hold back in either speech.

