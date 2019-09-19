Stories

Tropical Depression Imelda overwhelms Texas with flash floods

Graphic of Tropical Depression Imelda
Tropical Depression Imelda. Photo: National Weather Service

Tropical Depression Imelda slammed into southeast Texas and parts of Louisiana Thursday, inundating some areas with 2-3 feet of rain, resulting in hundreds of water rescues, road closures and a hospital evacuation, reports the Washington Post.

The latest: "Some of the worst flooding is happening east of Houston, but the city itself has been "spared," per AP. Local officials say rainfall from Imelda is causing worse flooding in some areas than Hurricane Harvey did in 2017. Flash flood warnings are still in effect in Texas and Louisiana, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory.

  • The Beaumont Police Department tweeted that 250 rescues have been completed, but there were still 270 open requests as of Thursday morning.
  • The National Weather Service in Houston calls the flooding an "incredibly dangerous, life-threatening situation."
  • The most affected areas are near the Texas-Louisiana border, where communities have seen 2 feet of rain or more in the last 12-18 hours, according to the Post.

The big picture: Imelda is the first major storm to test Texas since Harvey unloaded nearly a50 inches of rain and caused an estimated $125 billion in damages in 2017, according to NOAA.

