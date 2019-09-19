Tropical Depression Imelda overwhelms Texas with flash floods

Tropical Depression Imelda slammed into southeast Texas and parts of Louisiana Thursday, inundating some areas with 2-3 feet of rain, resulting in hundreds of water rescues, road closures and a hospital evacuation, reports the Washington Post.

The latest: "Some of the worst flooding is happening east of Houston, but the city itself has been "spared," per AP. Local officials say rainfall from Imelda is causing worse flooding in some areas than Hurricane Harvey did in 2017. Flash flood warnings are still in effect in Texas and Louisiana, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory.