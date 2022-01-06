Sign up for our daily briefing

Treasury yields rise as Omicron economic concerns fade

Matt Phillips
Expand chart
Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note has made a round trip since we first learned about the Omicron variant.

Why it matters: Trading in the 10-year note provides a decent thumbnail sketch of the financial hivemind's expectations for economic growth and inflation over the next decade. It's telling us that Omicron's economic disruption, like its health impact, looks fairly mild.

  • A similar dynamic occurred during previous pandemic episodes, like Delta, where yields rose to pre-episode levels as fears over the virus's impact on the economy eased.

The yield, which rises as investors sell safe-haven government bonds and take a bit more risk, briefly touched 1.71% in afternoon trading yesterday, a tad higher than its level in late November.

  • Investors, like the rest of humanity, have learned to live with the virus, as successive waves — from the initial COVID shock to Delta, and now Omicron — are making less and less of an impact on the economy and the markets.

Reality check: The bond market isn't predicting gangbusters growth. While rising, long-term yields are still quite low by historical standards.

The bottom line: Investors expect the strong rebound from the worst of the pandemic — the U.S. is thought to have grown about 5.5% last year — will peter out, with the U.S. sinking back to the kind of slow-growth, low-inflation economy that prevailed in the dozen years before the pandemic hit.

Erin DohertyOriana Gonzalez
17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: Looking back at the Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with former President Trump on Jan. 6, 2021. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

One year ago today, a pro-Trump mob stormed police barricades and invaded the U.S. Capitol, where, inside, lawmakers had convened to certify the results of President Biden's electoral college victory.

It was a shocking, violent and historic day. Here's how it all unfolded:

Emma Hurt
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Brian Kemp says he's "never said a bad word" about Trump

Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A year after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp tells Axios he stands by his condemnation of the attack as a "disgrace," as well as his certification of Joe Biden as the election winner.

  • But Kemp said he's continued to "thank" former President Donald Trump for “all the things that he did to help Georgia. I have never said a bad word about him.”
Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden: America must recognize truth about Jan. 6

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Biden will mark the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by placing responsibility on Donald Trump and telling Americans that “the way forward is to recognize the truth and to live by it,” according to excerpts of his speech released by the White House on Thursday morning.

Driving the news: Biden will address the nation from Statuary Hall in the Capitol at 9 a.m. ET.

