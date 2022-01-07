Sign up for our daily briefing

Treasury Department disbursed record $2.9 billion in rental aid in November

Noah Garfinkel

The U.S. Treasury building in Washington, D.C. Photo: Samuel Corum/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The U.S. Department of Treasury distributed $2.9 billion in emergency rental assistance last November, the Treasury Department announced on Friday, the largest amount of ERA funds distributed in any month.

Why it matters: Congress approved $46.5 billion in rental assistance as part of COVID relief packages but the program. November's number marks the 3rd straight month of ERA spending above $2.8 billion, Treasury said.

  • The program, which is administered at the local level, was initially slow to release funds to those in need, Reuters notes.
  • The money was distributed to around 665,000 renters and landlords.
  • The eviction moratorium ended in August and the department says eviction filings remain below 60 % of historical levels.

What's next: The deadline for the second round of ERA 1 funding is Jan. 21, per the press release.

Taylor Allen
24 hours ago - Axios Philadelphia

Philly to close emergency rental assistance program due to low funds

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Philadelphia is closing its cash-strapped emergency rental assistance program.

Driving the news: The city announced Thursday that it will no longer be accepting applications to the program after Friday at 5pm.

Oriana GonzalezKristal Dixon
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Ahmaud Arbery killers sentenced to life

A demonstrator holds a sign at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

A judge on Friday sentenced the three white men convicted in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery to life in prison, with Travis and Gregory McMichael receiving life without parole and William “Roddie” Bryan receiving life with the possibility of parole.

Driving the news: Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was chased and shot dead while running in February 2020. Prosecutors only pursued the case after a video of the killing went viral in May 2020, sparking national anger.

Margaret Harding McGill
4 hours ago - Technology

Overcoming 5G's tree problem

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

It's been long known that trees can slow down some 5G signals. A recent federal study aims to figure out just how much, in order to create more accurate signal strength prediction models.

Why it matters: 5G has the potential to supercharge wireless networks, but its rollout has revealed a range of complex challenges.

