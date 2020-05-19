59 mins ago - Economy & Business

Unemployment among travel workers tops 51% ahead of Memorial Day

Visitors to a New Jersey boardwalk on Memorial Day, 2019. Photo: Kena Betancur/Getty Images

Unemployment among the 15.8 million travel workers in the U.S. has topped 51% heading into Memorial Day weekend, per data cited by the U.S. Travel Association.

The state of play: Research firm Tourism Economics projects that U.S. travel spending during Memorial Day weekend will total $4.2 billion this year — approximately one-third of the $12.3 billion spent in 2019. Tourism makes up 2.8% of the U.S. economy, as of last year.

  • The U.S. is reporting over 1.5 million coronavirus cases and more than 91,000 deaths.

The overwhelming majority of communities across America have moved into their first phase of reopening, allowing residents to visit businesses with tightened occupancy limits and social distancing requirements.

  • But many people remain weary of travel, hitting counties and states that depend on tourism dollars the hardest.
  • The Brookings Institution projects that places like Las Vegas, Atlantic City and Kahului, Hawaii will suffer most during the coronavirus pandemic.

What they're saying: U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow wrote in a statement, "Our national economy is in a recession, but the travel industry is already in a depression."

  • "The travel industry has exhibited the ability to lead a national economic recovery, bouncing back well ahead of expectations after both 9/11 and the financial crisis of the late 2000s," he added.
  • "But to do that this time, travel-reliant businesses need to survive until a recovery can truly begin."

Palestinian president says all agreements with U.S. and Israel void due to annexation plans

Abbas (center) arrives at the UN in February. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Tuesday that the Palestinian Authority considers itself free of all agreements and understandings with both Israel and the U.S. — including on security matters — because of Israel's annexation plans.

Why it matters: Abbas appears now to be following through on a drastic threat he had made previously, though it remains to be seen if and how his statement will be implemented.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated his belief for Congress that a full economic recovery may not come until there's a vaccine, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday there's risk of "permanent damage" if states delay reopening.

By the numbers: More than 91,000 people have died from the virus and over 1.5 million have tested positive in the U.S. More than 283,100 Americans have recovered and over 11.8 million tests have been conducted.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. ET: 4,876,906 — Total deaths: 321,593 — Total recoveries — 1,671,375Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. ET: 1,520,029 — Total deaths: 91,570 — Total recoveries: 283,178 — Total tested: 11,834,508Map.
  3. World: The U.S. and Canada agreed to extend non-essential travel restrictions between borders for another 30 days.
  4. Business: The Treasury Department and Federal Reserve both think the worst could be yet to come for America's economy.
  5. Education: NYU will resume in-person classes in fall.
  6. Jobs: Travel-related unemployment tops 51% ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
  7. 🎧 Podcast: Reopening American health care.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

