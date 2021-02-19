Ford CEO, ex-regulator lead coalition to reimagine mobility and climate policy

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Stay on top of the latest market trends
Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios
Ford CEO Jim Farley and former California clean air regulator Mary Nichols are heading a coalition of business, tech and policy leaders that hopes to rethink mobility policy in a systemic, interconnected way.
Why it matters: Transportation is undergoing the biggest transformation in a century, but government policies and infrastructure haven't kept pace. The Commission on the Future of Mobility aims to close that gap with research and advocacy.
Details: The group this week announced its five initial areas of focus:
- Energy resources: supporting the shift toward alternatives like electricity and hydrogen to reduce transportation’s impact on climate change.
- Freight: streamlining supply chains and addressing the impact of delivery on emissions, technology and access.
- Data stewardship: Leveraging data to power connected mobility.
- Infrastructure: Replacing legacy infrastructure with new approaches designed for emerging trends and technologies.
- Passenger transportation: Evaluating the impact of new technologies and business models.
What they're saying: "We have to re-envision the way that we move people and goods across the globe to meet our critical climate and public health needs," said Nichols.