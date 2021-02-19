Ford CEO, ex-regulator lead coalition to reimagine mobility and climate policy

Ford CEO Jim Farley and former California clean air regulator Mary Nichols are heading a coalition of business, tech and policy leaders that hopes to rethink mobility policy in a systemic, interconnected way.

Why it matters: Transportation is undergoing the biggest transformation in a century, but government policies and infrastructure haven't kept pace. The Commission on the Future of Mobility aims to close that gap with research and advocacy.

Details: The group this week announced its five initial areas of focus:

Energy resources: supporting the shift toward alternatives like electricity and hydrogen to reduce transportation’s impact on climate change. Freight: streamlining supply chains and addressing the impact of delivery on emissions, technology and access. Data stewardship: Leveraging data to power connected mobility. Infrastructure: Replacing legacy infrastructure with new approaches designed for emerging trends and technologies. Passenger transportation: Evaluating the impact of new technologies and business models.

What they're saying: "We have to re-envision the way that we move people and goods across the globe to meet our critical climate and public health needs," said Nichols.