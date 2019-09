The latest, per the Associated Press:

started at about 3 a.m. local time as the boat was anchored in Platt Harbor, near the coast of Santa Cruz Island. Five crew members were already awake and jumped off the bridge, Coast Guard Capt. Monica Rochester said at a press conference.

got the mayday call, the boat was already engulfed in flames. The four bodies that were recovered had injuries consistent with drowning, according to Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Kroll.

What we don't know: The cause of the fire, and whether the crew tried to help any of the passengers.