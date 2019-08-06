Traditional networks revamp offerings for digital consumption

As the TV news market rapidly transforms, traditional networks are revamping their offerings, with new channels, features and distribution deals designed for digital consumption.
Driving the news: Altice has launched News 12+, a local equivalent of a headline news channel. The product is basically meant for out-of-home television viewing at bars, restaurants and shops in the New York metropolitan area where the News 12 franchises operate.
- The station will have ongoing news, hyperlocal updates, traffic and weather as well as a few exclusive shows — similar to the type of network content that is available in the back of taxis.
- Bloomberg recently launched "Bloomberg TV+" — which is basically a digital streaming version of its TV service, that can be viewed on mobile or computer screens, per AdWeek.
The big picture: In an era where every media company is trying to remake itself, there are now more "TV+" options than ever before.
- Disney launched "ESPN+," a digital subscription version of its flagship network last year.
- It also plans to launch "Disney+," a subscription service that gives users access to most of its content library.
- Apple says "Apple TV+" will launch this fall as a subscription TV service with original content available on-demand or offline.
- There are plenty of other "plusses" to go around, from "The CW Plus" to "Fox Soccer Plus."