Despite the trade war, large-scale farmers remain very optimistic

Data: Purdue University/CME Group; Chart: Axios Visuals

Even after a very tough year in which farm debt has risen, sales have declined and the prices of key exports like soybeans have plummeted, large-scale U.S. farmers remain upbeat on their prospects, a survey shows.

Driving the news: The latest results of the Purdue University and CME Group reading of the agriculture economy showed a slight decline in December, but that was down from an all-time high touched in November.