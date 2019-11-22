World trade is getting more restrictive

Reproduced from World Trade Organization; Note: Does not reflect cumulative value; Chart: Axios Visuals

Trade is getting more restrictive around the globe. In the six months through October, newly introduced trade restriction policies in G20 countries covered the 2nd highest amount of goods on record, according to a new report from the World Trade Organization.

G20 economies implemented 28 new trade-restriction measures in the last six months — not just through tariff increases, but also through import bans and stricter customs procedures.