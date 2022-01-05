GM and Ford may be making progress on electric vehicles, but Toyota became the best-selling automaker in the U.S. in 2021, usurping GM for the first time with strong sales of hybrid vehicles and SUVs.

The big picture: GM held the title since the Great Depression but has been losing market share for decades. GM's slide is partly by design. The automaker has discontinued a slew of passenger car models to focus on more-profitable SUVs and pickups.