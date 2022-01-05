Sign up for our daily briefing

Toyota ascends to No. 1 automaker in U.S.

Nathan Bomey
Nathan Bomey, author of Closer
Expand chart
Data: Kelley Blue Book; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

GM and Ford may be making progress on electric vehicles, but Toyota became the best-selling automaker in the U.S. in 2021, usurping GM for the first time with strong sales of hybrid vehicles and SUVs.

The big picture: GM held the title since the Great Depression but has been losing market share for decades. GM's slide is partly by design. The automaker has discontinued a slew of passenger car models to focus on more-profitable SUVs and pickups.

Go deeper

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Jan 4, 2022 - Energy & Environment

Ford to double electric F-150 production

Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Ford Motor Co. said on Tuesday that it's doubling production capacity for the forthcoming electric F-150 pickup to 150,000 annually to help meet demand for the vehicle.

Why it matters: Ford's F-series pickups have been the best-selling vehicles in the U.S. for decades, making the electric version a key indicator of whether pickups with a plug will find a mass market.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
11 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Why electric pickup trucks are so hot

Expand chart
Reproduced from IHS Markit; Chart: Axios Visuals

Ford's stock jumped 12% Tuesday after it revealed plans to boost production of the electric F-150 pickup, and today rival General Motors will unveil the electric version of the Chevy Silverado pickup.

Why it matters: Pickups' early prominence in the wider EV plans of U.S. auto giants (GM also has an electric Hummer and plans an electric Sierra) signals how the industry sees an opening in the truck market.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
3 hours ago - Health

CDC panel backs Pfizer boosters for 12- to 17-year-olds

A health care worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a teenager in Long Beach, N.Y., in May. Photo: Johnny Milano/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The CDC's vaccine advisory committee voted 13-1 on Wednesday to endorse booster doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds.

Why it matters: CDC director Rochelle Walensky is expected to sign off on the recommendation, which will expand the number of children eligible for boosters as a surge of COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant spreads nationwide.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow

