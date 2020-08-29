1 hour ago - Sports

The Tour de France bubbles

Cyclists during the 107th Tour de France 2020, Stage 1, on Aug. 29. Photo: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

The 107th Tour de France started its 2,156-mile journey around France on Saturday, around seven weeks later than its traditional July start time and amid a global pandemic that's currently worsening across Europe.

Why it matters: Though Tour de France cyclists have been germ-conscious for years now, health protocols for teams and riders have never been more important than this year's race, the Wall Street Journal reports.

How it works: Every team will consist of up to eight riders and 22 staffers, and all members must receive regular testing and remain sealed off from the outside world as they travel around the country.

  • Teams have been warned against giving autographs, dining at buffets and having roommates.

The big picture: France is currently experiencing a surge of new cases. The country reported 7,462 new cases on Friday, its largest single-day jump since May 16, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

  • Riders started the first stage of the race from the southern city of Nice. They're set to end in Paris on Sept. 20, though that is subject to change, the New York Times reports.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET: 24,834,836 — Total deaths: 840,341 — Total recoveries: 16,245,326Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET: 5,954,676 — Total deaths: 182,665 — Total recoveries: 2,118,367 — Total tests: 76,084,541Map.
  3. Politics: "There will be people who became infected" after attending Trump's RNC speech, Sanjay Gupta says — Trump's big health promises ignore the pandemic's reality.
  4. Business: MGM Resorts to lay off 18,000 furloughed workers — National League of Cities: Airline cuts to small-town routes is a "devastation"
  5. U.S.: The shifting geography of telemedicine
  6. World: Europe fears second coronavirus wave as cases surgeBerlin police break up protests against coronavirus restrictions
The shifting geography of telemedicine

Data shows that while telemedicine has boomed during the pandemic, its growth has varied depending on different states' lockdown policies.

Why it matters: As the pandemic begins to come under control, how lasting the telemedicine boom will be depends ultimately on whether the services can truly replace doctors.

Zuckerberg: Facebook made an “operational mistake” by not removing Kenosha militia page

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaking in Germany in February. Photo: Abdulhamid Hosbas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Facebook made an “operational mistake” by not removing the page of a militia group that posted a call to arms in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the company’s CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg said in a company Q&A.

Why it matters: Buzzfeed News reported Friday that the page for the Kenosha Guard militia group and its "Armed Citizens to Protect Our Lives and Property" event listing was flagged to Facebook moderators at least 455 times after its creation.

