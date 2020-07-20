1 hour ago - Sports

Canada says the Blue Jays can't play in Toronto

Kendall Baker, author of Sports
Data: The COVID Tracking Project and Health Canada; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

The Canadian government denied the Blue Jays' request to play at Rogers Centre in Toronto this season due to fears about cross-border travel.

What's happening: While the NHL's plan calls for teams to travel to Toronto and Edmonton and stay there, MLB's plan calls for regular travel, with the Blue Jays and their AL and NL East foes frequenting hot spots like Florida and Georgia.

  • Teams would have been arriving in Toronto on a weekly basis, and the government concluded that such frequent back-and-forth "would not adequately protect Canadians' health and safety."

What they're saying: "In Canada you've seen us flatten the curve ... and that is largely attributable to the sacrifices Canadians have made. We can ill afford a step back," said Canadian immigration minister Marco Mendicino.

"This is about Canada wanting to continue to distance itself from a dysfunctional neighbour who seems to have lost touch with reality. ... Unfortunately for the Jays, they got caught up in the middle of it."
— Gregor Chisholm, Toronto Star

What's next: The MLB season starts on Thursday, and the Blue Jays do not have a home. They've considered Sahlen Field in Buffalo, home to their Triple-A affiliate, but players are adamant about playing in a big-league ballpark.

Axios
Updated 13 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The number of deaths from the novel coronavirus surpassed 140,000 in the U.S. on Sunday morning. By late Sunday, the death toll hit 140,500, Johns Hopkins data shows.

By the numbers: Over people 3.7 million have tested positive for the virus from more than 45.7 million tests in the United States. Over 1.1 million people have recovered.

Axios
Updated 8 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Americans are on a list of tourists banned from entering the Bahamas after the country reported 49 new coronavirus cases since reopening the borders on July 1, Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said in a national address Sunday.

Zoom in: National airline Bahamasair "will cease outgoing flights to the United States of America, effective immediately," Minnis said. "To accommodate visitors scheduled to leave after Wednesday ... outgoing commercial flights will be permitted." Canada, the United Kingdom and the European Union will be permitted to send commercial flights without passengers.

Dion Rabouin
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

The economic activism of the civil rights movement

Screenshot of a tweet from Martin Luther King's daughter Bernice King showing a photo of C.T. Vivian, Joseph E. Lowery, John Lewis and Andrew Young.

With the deaths of Presidential Medal of Freedom honorees John Lewis and Cordy Tindell "C.T." Vivian on Friday following the death of honoree Joseph E. Lowery in March, the world has lost three vanguard leaders who conceived and led a revolutionary movement that changed the U.S. forever.

Why it matters: As fewer of these men remain to tell the story of how they engineered the civil rights movement, it's important to remember the economic and strategic vision that fueled it.

