Tornadoes kill at least 4 in Texas and Oklahoma

An outbreak of tornadoes struck Oklahoma and Texas on Wednesday, killing at least four people, injuring dozens of others and leaving thousands without power, authorities said, per the New York Times. And NOAA's Storm Prediction Center issued a tornado watch for portions of the Southwest to central Louisiana overnight.

Details: Officials in Polk County, Texas, told reporters two people to died and up to 30 were injured when a tornado struck, damaging mobile homes and houses. A tornado in Marshall County, Okla., killed two people and critically injured one person, per the NYT.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.