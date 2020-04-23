49 mins ago - Science

Tornadoes kill at least 4 in Texas and Oklahoma

An outbreak of tornadoes struck Oklahoma and Texas on Wednesday, killing at least four people, injuring dozens of others and leaving thousands without power, authorities said, per the New York Times. And NOAA's Storm Prediction Center issued a tornado watch for portions of the Southwest to central Louisiana overnight.

Details: Officials in Polk County, Texas, told reporters two people to died and up to 30 were injured when a tornado struck, damaging mobile homes and houses. A tornado in Marshall County, Okla., killed two people and critically injured one person, per the NYT.

New data shows first U.S. coronavirus death earlier than thought

Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

Santa Clara County Public Health in California announced Tuesday that autopsy results found a patient who died on Feb. 6 had the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: The first known death from COVID-19 in the U.S. was declared on Feb. 29 to be a patient in Washington state. A second person who died in Santa Clara County on Feb. 17 was also found to have the virus.

Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

States in the South and Midwest became the latest to move toward the reopening of their economies following coronavirus lockdowns, as California's governor strengthened measures Wednesday. Coronavirus cases have surged past 840,400 and the death toll now exceeds 46,600, per Johns Hopkins.

Lockdown measures: Gov. Gavin Newsom made clear at a news briefing that California's stay-at-home orders and business restrictions would reman in place, as he announced plans to add at least 80 more testing sites, mainly in underserved communities, and train up to 10,000 contact tracers.

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The world is facing its gravest challenge in decades, but geopolitical tensions won’t wait until it’s over.

The big picture: President Trump's threat on Wednesday to “destroy” Iranian boats that harass U.S. ships comes amid rumors about Kim Jong-un's health, arrests in Hong Kong of leading pro-democracy activists, and clashes in Afghanistan that could further undermine the peace process there. 

