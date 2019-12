Details: One person died when a suspected tornado struck a home in Louisiana, AP notes. Mike Parker, mayor of Town Creek in Alabama, said he could confirm "two fatalities and houses or mobile homes destroyed" following a ferocious storm there, per Fox News.

What to watch: The National Weather Service issued tornado watches for parts of Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee until 11 p.m. CST.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.