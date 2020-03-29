19 mins ago - Science

Destructive tornado forces Arkansas city to impose curfew

Rebecca Falconer

Police on the scene after a tornado struck Jonesboro, Arkansas, on Saturday. Photo: Jonesboro Police Department/Facebook<br/>

Jonesboro, Arkansas, police said the city was placed under a 12-hour curfew from 7 p.m. Saturday after a massive tornado tore through the city, wounding at least six people as it razed buildings in its wake.

The big picture: It was the most damaging of several tornadoes to strike Arkansas and Iowa on Saturday, per the National Weather Service. City Mayor Harold Perrin said the state's National Guard had been called in and warned the injury number could increase, per the New York Times, which reports a city official saying: "If we come through this without a loss of life, it will be a minor miracle." The NWS issued a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" tornado watch for parts of the Midwest through Saturday night.

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson

De Blasio says coronavirus outbreak will be "a lot worse" in April and May

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that "all Americans deserve the blunt truth" and that the current trajectory of the coronavirus outbreak suggests it will be "a lot worse" in April and May.

Driving the news: De Blasio ripped into President Trump for his response to the outbreak in New York City, claiming he "will not lift a finger to help his hometown." The mayor called on the military to be mobilized and for Trump to use the Defense Production Act to produce medical supplies like ventilators.

Go deeperArrowMar 22, 2020 - Health
Jacob Knutson

Ex-FDA chief: "Wuhan-style outbreak" in NYC would overwhelm the system

Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb warned on CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday that if the coronavirus outbreak in New York City reaches the level it did in Wuhan, China, it would "overwhelm" the health care system.

Why it matters: New York State currently has the most reported coronavirus cases in the country. Gottlieb said he is concerned that the U.S. could have many "Wuhan-style" outbreaks because Americans are "more mobile," making it more difficult to confine the virus to one metropolitan area like China was able to.

Go deeperArrowMar 15, 2020 - Health
Rebecca Falconer

Hoboken, New Jersey, imposes curfew amid state's second coronavirus death

A PATH train arrives at the 33rd Street Station from Hoboken, New Jersey, during rush hour in New York City on Thursday. Photo: Gary Hershorn/Corbis via Getty Images

The mayor of Hoboken, New Jersey, announced Saturday night a citywide curfew on all residents as the state confirmed its second death from the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: The curfew, which will go into effect Monday from 10pm to 5am, is the latest drastic measure as city, state and federal officials scramble to curb the spread of the virus — which has reached every state except West Virginia as case numbers neared the 3,000 mark Sunday morning.

Keep ReadingArrowMar 15, 2020 - Health