Jonesboro, Arkansas, police said the city was placed under a 12-hour curfew from 7 p.m. Saturday after a massive tornado tore through the city, wounding at least six people as it razed buildings in its wake.

The big picture: It was the most damaging of several tornadoes to strike Arkansas and Iowa on Saturday, per the National Weather Service. City Mayor Harold Perrin said the state's National Guard had been called in and warned the injury number could increase, per the New York Times, which reports a city official saying: "If we come through this without a loss of life, it will be a minor miracle." The NWS issued a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" tornado watch for parts of the Midwest through Saturday night.