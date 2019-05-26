Tornado hits El Reno, Oklahoma: Fatalities, damage reported

Quote We have absolutely experienced a traumatic event."

— El Reno Mayor Matt White

Details: El Reno Mayor Matt White told a news conference early Sunday several people had been transported to hospitals in Oklahoma City and authorities had launched a search and rescue operation.

First responders were working to extricate people from the damaged hotel, the American Budget Value Inn, according to KFOR-TV. More than 30 people were believed to be in the hotel.

El Reno Police Department said they were responding to damage to the Highway 66 and 81 area after the tornado struck after 10 pm. The affected sections of the roads would remain closed for hours, they said.

The big picture: The El Reno tornado comes after an intense week of severe weather across the Southern Plains. From Monday to Thursday, 104 tornadoes were reported in 8 states, per ABC News: Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Maryland, Illinois and Missouri — where 3 people died in a "violent tornado" in Jefferson City on Wednesday.

The White House said earlier Saturday President Trump had approved an emergency declaration for Oklahoma in response to flooding that damaged more than 1,000 homes.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper: Plains hit hard with tornadoes, record flooding