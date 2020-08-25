25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Tony Pham tapped as acting head of ICE

Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters in D.C. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) top legal adviser Tony Pham will be the agency's next top official, after current acting director Matthew Albence retires, according to an email sent to Department of Homeland Security employees Tuesday.

Between the lines: Pham and his family came to the U.S. as Vietnamese refugees in 1975 and became citizens 10 years later, according to his bio on DHS' website.

  • "As Tony has been a trailblazer in the field of law and corrections, I am confident he will successfully lead the men and women of ICE in their mission to keep our borders safe and protect Americans," DHS acting deputy secretary Ken Cuccinelli wrote in the email.
  • Albence announced his retirement at the end of last month.

The big picture: The announcement of ICE's new leadership comes the same day that President Trump announced he would nominate acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf to lead the agency permanently.

  • DHS has struggled with permanent leadership under Trump, and its agencies have been through several shake-ups.
  • ICE is tasked with immigration enforcement inside the U.S., rather than at the borders, and oversees the country's immigration detention centers.
  • It has become one of the most controversial government agencies, with some immigration activists and progressives calling for ICE to be "abolished" altogether.

Orion Rummler
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he'll nominate Chad Wolf to be DHS secretary

Chad Wolf. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted on Tuesday that he will nominate acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf to be the permanent head of the agency.

Why it matters: It's been more than 500 days since a Senate-confirmed secretary led the Department of Homeland Security — a record for any administration.

Rashaan Ayesh
Aug 24, 2020 - Politics & Policy

House panel demands documents from DHS related to Bannon wall project

Steve Bannon. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

House Homeland Security chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Monday demanding that the agency turn over documents related to its interactions with the "We Build the Wall" campaign, whose founding members were indicted for fraud last week.

Why it matters: Thompson notes that Brian Kolfage, the group's president, tweeted on several occasions that the project to privately fund a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border had been "approved" and "endorsed" by DHS and Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Sara Fischer
18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

TV viewership for Night 1 of the RNC was 13% lower than the DNC

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Roughly 17 million people watched the first night of the Republican National Convention on television during the primary speech hours between 10 p.m.-11 p.m. EST Monday night, according to Nielsen ratings.

Why it matters: That's down more than 26% from the number of TV viewers for the first night of the 2016 RNC. It's also 13% lower than the number of TV viewers who watched the first night of the Democratic National Convention last week.

