Tony James to leave Blackstone after 20 years

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Photo: Jeff Kowalsky/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Tony James plans to retire from his role as executive vice chairman of investment giant Blackstone at the end of the year, according to an internal memo distributed on Thursday.

Behind the scenes: Blackstone set up a succession plan for James in 2018, when it promoted real estate boss Jon Gray to the president and COO roles that James had held since joining the firm in 2002.

Per the memo, penned by Blackstone co-founder and CEO Steve Schwarzman:

"I recall a conversation we had when he first joined Blackstone. He told me that he would retire when he turned 70. With surprise, I asked him how he could possibly know what he would want to do in almost 20 years’ time. Yet, true to his word, Tony is retiring this year...
It is hard to adequately express my thanks to Tony for all that he has poured into Blackstone during his tenure. We would not have gotten as far as we have, nor would Blackstone be the firm that it is today without his talent, commitment, and managerial strength. He has shown dedication, loyalty, and true imagination."

James has long been speculated to have interest in some sort of political appointment in a Democratic administration, although his Wall Street background makes that politically complicated, and sits on the boards of several philanthropic organizations.

Erin Doherty
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Mitt Romney calls Ray Dalio's China investments a "sad moral lapse"

Sen. Mitt Romney walks to a Senate Republican caucus meeting at the Capitol on Oct. 7. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Thursday criticized billionaire Ray Dalio's investments in China, writing in a tweet that "his feigned ignorance of China's horrific abuses and rationalization of complicit investments there is a sad moral lapse."

Driving the news: Romney's comments come after Dalio's firm, Bridgewater Associates, the largest hedge fund in the world, raised $1.3 billion in November for a new private fund in China, Bloomberg reports.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: First known U.S. case of Omicron variant identified in California — America probably won't lead the effort to understand Omicron — CDC prepares tougher testing rules for international travelers.
  2. Politics: Omicron travel bans are sign of what's to come — Meta removes accounts linked to COVID disinformation effort by China.
  3. Vaccines: Omicron adds urgency to vaccinating world — Omicron fuels the case for COVID boosters — Moderna loses patent battles tied to COVID vaccine.
  4. World: Germany approves new restrictions for unvaccinated people — Omicron variant detected in more countriesWHO advises people 60 or older to postpone travel due to Omicron
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Sophia Cai
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

U.S. faces urgent anti-hacker crisis

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

The Biden administration is accelerating efforts to fill nearly 600,000 vacant cybersecurity positions in the public and private sectors bogging down efforts to protect digital infrastructure.

Why it matters: Following a deluge of ransomware attacks targeting critical government and corporate infrastructure this year, clogs in the talent pipeline are leaving federal, cash-strapped local governments and Big Business even more susceptible to hacking.

