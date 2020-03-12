Actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have been released from hospital after testing positive for the novel coronavirus while in Australia, their son Chet Hanks confirmed in an Instagram post Monday.

Why it matters: Australia has reported 377 COVID-19 cases and three deaths as of Monday night, per Johns Hopkins University data.

The couple, who are now in self-isolation at a home in the state of Queensland, were in Australia, where Tom Hanks was filming an Elvis Presley biopic. The diagnosis caused filming to be shut down, per Variety.

What they're saying: "We felt a bit tired, like we had colds and some body aches," Tom Hanks said in an Instagram post. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too."

Hanks also thanked "everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us." And he showed his gratitude in a Twitter post that sparked an intense debate about how much of the beloved Aussie spread Vegemite you should put on toast.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with details of the couple's release from hospital.