10 hours ago - Health

Tom Hanks and his wife test positive for coronavirus

Orion Rummler

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson on Feb. 9 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, tested positive for the novel coronavirus while in Australia, he said in a Wednesday Instagram post.

Why it matters: There are currently 128 cases of COVID-19 in Australia — predominately in New South Wales, which has 65 confirmed cases and two deaths, per the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

What they're saying: "Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires," Hanks wrote on Instagram.

