Move over, Derek Jeter and Steven Stamkos. This is Tom Brady's town now. And all he does is win.

What happened: In his first season with the Bucs, King Brady and his team held on to beat the Green Bay Packers in a 31-26 NFC Championship nail-biter, earning the right to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

24 athletes in NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL history have played in 10 championships. Only two have done so in the last 30 years: Brady and LeBron James.

in NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL history have played in 10 championships. Only two have done so in the last 30 years: Brady and LeBron James. He's headed to his career 10th Super Bowl start — twice as many as second-place John Elway.

The big picture: Since Brady signed with the Bucs in March, Tampa Bay has sent the Rays, Lightning and now Bucs to play for their respective titles.

It's too bad that more of us couldn't have been there in person to cheer them on.

What's next: The Bucs will become the first team to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium on Feb. 7.

The NFL has set capacity at Raymond James Stadium at 22,000 fans, including 7,500 vaccinated health care workers.

Maybe he's home? Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen finally sold their Boston home. They've been renting Derek Jeter's Davis Islands mansion — more on that below — and have been seen cruising Hillsborough Bay in a new boat.

Remember when he got scolded in April for working out in a closed park?

he got scolded in April for working out in a closed park? Remember when, a few weeks later, he accidentally walked into a stranger's house?

The bottom line: We're pretty sure Tom will get the keys to the whole city now.