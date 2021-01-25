Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay becomes Tom Brady's town

Leonard Fournette celebrates with Tom Brady during the NFC Championship game Sunday. Photo: Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Move over, Derek Jeter and Steven Stamkos. This is Tom Brady's town now. And all he does is win.

What happened: In his first season with the Bucs, King Brady and his team held on to beat the Green Bay Packers in a 31-26 NFC Championship nail-biter, earning the right to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

  • 24 athletes in NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL history have played in 10 championships. Only two have done so in the last 30 years: Brady and LeBron James.
  • He's headed to his career 10th Super Bowl start — twice as many as second-place John Elway.

The big picture: Since Brady signed with the Bucs in March, Tampa Bay has sent the Rays, Lightning and now Bucs to play for their respective titles.

  • It's too bad that more of us couldn't have been there in person to cheer them on.

What's next: The Bucs will become the first team to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium on Feb. 7.

  • The NFL has set capacity at Raymond James Stadium at 22,000 fans, including 7,500 vaccinated health care workers.

Maybe he's home? Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen finally sold their Boston home. They've been renting Derek Jeter's Davis Islands mansion — more on that below — and have been seen cruising Hillsborough Bay in a new boat.

The bottom line: We're pretty sure Tom will get the keys to the whole city now.

Go deeper

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
49 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's latest executive order: Buy American

President Joe R. Biden speaks about the economy before signing executive orders in the State Dining Room at the White House on Friday, Jan 22, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

President Joe Biden will continue his flurry of executive orders on Monday, signing a new directive to require the federal government to “buy American” for products and services.

Why it matters: The executive action is yet another attempt by Biden to accomplish goals administratively without waiting for the backing of Congress. The new order echoes Biden's $400 billion campaign pledge to increase government purchases of American goods.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Margaret Harding McGillAshley Gold
2 hours ago - Technology

Tech digs in for long domestic terror fight

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

With domestic extremist networks scrambling to regroup online, experts fear the next attack could come from a radicalized individual — much harder than coordinated mass events for law enforcement and platforms to detect or deter.

The big picture: Companies like Facebook and Twitter stepped up enforcement and their conversations with law enforcement ahead of Inauguration Day. But they'll be tested as the threat rises that impatient lone-wolf attackers will lash out.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Marisa Fernandez
2 hours ago - Health

The pandemic could be worsening childhood obesity

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The 10-month long school closures and the coronavirus pandemic are expected to have a big impact on childhood obesity rates.

Why it matters: About one in five children are obese in the U.S. — an all-time high — with worsening obesity rates across income and racial and ethnic groups, data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey show.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

You’ve caught up. Now what?

Sign up for Mike Allen’s daily Axios AM and PM newsletters to get smarter, faster on the news that matters.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!