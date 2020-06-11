59 mins ago - Economy & Business

Tofu boosted by meat industry's struggles during coronavirus pandemic

A fine tofu-centric meal. Photo: Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post via Getty Images; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Tofu has been enjoying a boost in the U.S. over the last few months, driven by the meat industry's supply-chain issues during the pandemic, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: Sales were up 66.7% compared to last year for the four-week period ending March 28 — and still up 32.8% in May. One company had to import more tofu from South Korea to meet demand.

Go deeper: Eating insects could save the planet

Go deeper

Kendall Baker
28 mins ago - Sports

The PGA Tour resumes in Texas

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

After a three-month hiatus, the PGA Tour returns Thursday for the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

The state of play: No fans will be in attendance, production crews will be limited and players will be asked to adhere to health and safety guidelines released last month.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

America's must reads: The nation studies its flaws

A statue of Christopher Columbus was found beheaded yesterday in Boston's North End. Photo: Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

Authors and publishers eagerly await each Wednesday's advance look at the weekly New York Times bestseller list. The list for June 21, which dropped yesterday, is a vivid new snapshot of an America where race is suddenly at the center of the conversation.

Why it matters: Amid a pandemic where African Americans are suffering disproportionately, and a global eruption following the death of George Floyd, the culture is now alive with fresh voices.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Scott Rosenberg
2 hours ago - Technology

Tech giants' life cycles shape their crisis responses

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

As the big five tech giants face a trifecta of crises over pandemic disruptions, government investigations, and protests against racial inequality, their ages and life stages are shaping their responses.

Between the lines: Companies have life cycles that mirror those of people. And like people, they handle stress in different ways at different stages of maturity.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow