Tofu boosted by meat industry's struggles during coronavirus pandemic

Tofu has been enjoying a boost in the U.S. over the last few months, driven by the meat industry's supply-chain issues during the pandemic, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: Sales were up 66.7% compared to last year for the four-week period ending March 28 — and still up 32.8% in May. One company had to import more tofu from South Korea to meet demand.

Go deeper: Eating insects could save the planet