Today: Goldman Sachs holds its first investor day

For the first time in its 151-year history, the storied investment bank is opening its doors to investors and others for a day of presentations about its various business lines — and how it has been remaking itself.

Why it matters: Its new CEO, David M. Solomon, has been in his position just over a year, and under him the bank has been pivoting toward the mass market and making other strategic moves that could have a big effect on the evolution of modern banking.