Former Tinder exec sues Match and ex-CEO, alleging sexual assault

A former Tinder executive filed a lawsuit Monday against the dating app's parent companies and its former CEO, alleging he sexually assaulted her and that she was fired for going public with her claims, The Verge reports.

The big picture: Rosette Pambakian, Tinder's former VP of marketing and communications, claims in the suit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, that former Match Group and Tinder CEO Gregory Blatt made a lewd overture to her before later groping and kissing her without consent during a company holiday party at an LA hotel in 2016, per AP.