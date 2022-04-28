Times Square is mounting a comeback after the pandemic devastated Manhattan's tourist economy.

Why it matters: Hotels, tourist attractions and entertainment venues are flocking to the once-office-heavy neighborhood, bringing something of a Las Vegas feel, the Wall Street Journal reports.

"People are really bullish on Times Square and Times Square's future," president of the Times Square Alliance Tom Harris told Axios.

Driving the news: New hotels are opening, including a Hard Rock Hotel. Three more are in the site assembly and design stage. according to the Times Square Alliance annual report.

Pedestrian traffic is up. Times Square had its highest pedestrian count on March 19, 2022 at 342,000 people — down 9% from pre-pandemic numbers, according to data from the Alliance.

And one office landlord — SL Green Realty Corp. — is eyeing building a casino near Times Square, per the Journal.

The re-opening of Broadway has helped: The alliance says some weeks have audiences have climbed to just 20% below pre-pandemic levels.

"I think that the single best location for a license is Manhattan, and within Manhattan I feel the absolute best, most obvious, least impactful and most globally accepted area will be Times Square," Chief Executive Marc Holliday told the WSJ.

Yes, but: Times Square's economic activity has still not returned to pre-pandemic levels, with just 80% of businesses open and six hotels still closed, per the Journal.

And real estate prices are lagging. Hotel investor MCR and international real estate merchant bank Island Capital Group LLC last week paid $373 million for the Sheraton New York Times Square hotel.

Host Hotels reportedly paid $738 million when it purchased the hotel in 2006.

The bottom line: Harris is still optimistic that Times Square will rebound and rejected that idea that it would feel more like Vegas than New York: "Times Square is Times Square," he said.