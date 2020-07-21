24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

TIME magazine honors John Lewis with commemorative issue

Photo: Steve Schapiro via Getty Images

TIME shows John Lewis at age 23, in May 1963, as chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), in Clarksdale, Miss.

Why it matters: Born in Alabama to the son of sharecroppers, Lewis went on to dedicate his life toward fighting the racial injustices that labeled him as a second-class citizen. He became the chair of the SNCC in 1963 and went on to become the youngest person to speak at the March on Washington that August.

What to watch: The magazine goes on sale Friday.

Jacob Knutson
Updated Jul 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Civil rights giant Rep. John Lewis dies at 80

Rep. John Lewis in March 2009.

Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) died on Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in a statement declaring: "America mourns the loss of one of the greatest heroes of American history."

Details: He was 80 years old and had been receiving treatment for pancreatic cancer, announcing his diagnosis last December.

Ursula Perano
Jul 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump orders flags to half-staff in honor of John Lewis after hours of silence

Rep. John Lewis. Photo: Melina Mara-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump on Saturday ordered the American flag be flown at half-staff at the White House and all public grounds through July 18 in honor of civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), 80, who passed away Friday night.

Why it matters: The move comes after hours of silence from Trump on Lewis' death, despite the president rattling off dozens of tweets since related to former Vice President Joe Biden and the 2020 campaign. Trump and Lewis had previously butted heads, including when Lewis refused to attend the president's inauguration in 2017.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated Jul 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Obama pays tribute to civil rights icon John Lewis and his legacy

Then-President Barack Obama awards the Medal of Freedom to Rep. John Lewis at the White House in Washington, D.C., in 2011. Photo: Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama paid tribute to Rep. John Lewis, who died on Friday at age 80, for making his life's work to "challenge an unjust status quo, and to imagine a better world."

Details: In a blog posted to Medium on Saturday morning, Obama noted that the civil rights great, who helped organize the historic 1963 March on Washington and led the 1965 Selma to Montgomery marches, "loved this country so much that he risked his life and his blood so that it might live up to its promise."

