 Cook suggests Apple Watch + headphones now at least a $5b per year business - Axios
Cook suggests Apple Watch + headphones now at least a $5b per year business

Richard Vogel / AP

Apple hasn't given a figure for Apple Watch sales, but it did give a way to figure out a ballpark estimate. On a conference call with analysts, CEO Tim Cook said that if the Apple Watch, along with Beats and AirPods headphones, were a stand-alone business, they would have revenue roughly equal to that of a Fortune 500 company.

That means that the business is likely greater than $5 billion, since the No. 500 company on the most recent Fortune 500 list had revenue of $5.1 billion.

Cook also noted that Apple Watch sales last quarter were double those of a year earlier. As for how many Apple Watches that amounts to, Creative Strategies analyst Ben Bajarin estimates Apple sold about 3.2 million last quarter.

Why it matters: That's the clearest look yet we've had at the size of the Apple Watch business.

Update: Later in the call, Cook said that the business would be "well into" the Fortune 500, suggesting the watch and headphone business could be even bigger than $5 billion.

Earlier: Apple posted quarterly earnings that topped expectations, but iPhone sales were less than expected.

Apple launches $1B fund for U.S. advanced manufacturing

CNBC

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced Wednesday that the company plans to invest $1 billon to help develop advanced manufacturing capabilities in the U.S.

"We asked ourselves, 'How can we get more people to do advanced manufacturing in the United States?," Cook said in an appearance on CNBC's Mad Money show. "And I'm proud to tell you that we're creating an advanced manufacturing fund. We're initially putting $1 billion in the fund."

He noted that it comes from the company's U.S. assets rather than the billions it has offshore.

That's another whole topic. But yeah, we're really proud to do it. And by doing that, we can be the ripple in the pond. Because if we can create many manufacturing jobs around – those manufacturing jobs create more jobs around them, because you have a service industry that builds up around them. And we'll be announcing the first investment from this fund later in the month of May.

Why it matters: President Trump has been calling for Apple and other companies to do more manufacturing in the U.S. This is one way for Apple to show it is committed to U.S. jobs in manufacturing

Cook also called for tax reform and an easier way for global companies to bring back money to the U.S.

I think that repatriation, I actually think comprehensive tax reform is so important to this economy. If you think about it, what many, many companies now sell globally. If you sell globally, you earn money globally. If you earn money globally, you don't – you can't bring it back into the United States unless you pay 35% plus your state tax. And you look at this and you go, "This is kind of bizarre." You want people to use this money in the United States to invest more. We are in a good position, but an unusual one. Our good position is we can borrow. And so to invest in the United States, we have to borrow. This doesn't make sense on a broad basis, and so I think the administration you saw that they're really getting this, and want to bring this back. And I hope that that comes to pass.
Tillerson says U.S. won't insist on American values abroad

Jacquelyn Martin / AP

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told State Department employees today that the U.S. would no longer insist that foreign countries protect human rights and democracy, per the AP.

His words: "In some circumstances, if you condition our national security efforts on someone adopting our values, we probably can't achieve our national security goals. It really does create obstacles."

Why it matters: Tillerson's words are bound to raise eyebrows when viewed in conjunction with President Trump's apparent embrace of authoritarian strongmen like Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, signaling the Trump administration's preference for pragmatic dealmaking over promoting freedom and democracy.

Scoop: latest idea in House to cut the deficit

Photo by AP's J. Scott Applewhite

The House Budget Committee is considering options to use reconciliation to reduce the deficit, two sources close to the committee told Axios. The committee could include instructions for every authorizing committee to find a total of $500 billion of mandatory savings over 10 years one source close to the budget committee said. Medicare is one of dozens of mandatory programs under discussion for the cost reductions.

Why this matters: It would be the first time reconciliation has been used to reduce the deficit since 2006, said the source close to the committee. Some lobbyists say the cuts could be the way to pay for tax reform, though a source close to committee said that wasn't the goal.

Reality check: It's unclear how involved Republican leaders are in these plans.

Facebook beats estimates and continues revenue growth

Alessio Jacona / Flickr cc

Despite predicting its own slowdown in revenue growth, Facebook beat expectations and posted $8.03 billion in revenue for the first quarter of 2017, a 49% year-over-year bump. It also beat expectations for earnings per share with $1.04, though the company noted that it has changed how it reports earnings.

Other numbers:

  • Monthly active users: 1.94 billion
  • Daily active users: 1.28 billion
  • Mobile advertising revenue: 85% of total ad revenue, or $6.7 billion, up from 82% a year ago
Facebook's stock price down by 1-2% in after hours trading.
Don't open that Google Docs email

A sophisticated phishing scam swept the Internet today, sending emails to countless people that claimed someone they knew had invited them to view a file in Google Docs.

How it works: The cryptic email invites users to view or edit a file in "Google Docs," but it's actually a different third-party web app that is simply named "Google Docs." You are then taken to a screen listing your different Google accounts, where you would normally sign in, and there's a link to continue to Google Docs.

What it does: Engaging with this email gives phishers access to your email data and address book, thus enabling them to forward the scam to anyone in your contacts, as well as collect your personal information.

Obama unveils plans for Presidential Center

The plans for the Obama Presidential Center and Library, unveiled Wednesday by Barack and Michelle Obama, recommend shutting down Cornell Drive on Chicago's South Side. The library is set to open in 2021 and expected to cost $500 million to build.

Why it matters: Cornell connects thousands of drivers each day to Lake Shore Drive, Stony Island Boulevard, and the Chicago Skyway, and connects South Siders to downtown Chicago and the Indiana Toll Road. The plan is likely to meet resistance from the Obamas' former neighbors on the South Side.

The motivation to close Cornell: While speaking at the South Shore Cultural Center, Obama said the closure would make Jackson Park, where the OPC will be located, vibrant like Millennium Park and Lincoln Park. It's also about safety:

"Right now you got a 6-lane road cutting right through the middle of the park. The truth is if you have that road, there's only so much you can do. You can't have little kids playing right next to a road. You can't have sledding into the road. You can't walk to the lagoon. You can't go from Stony over to the lagoon. Because there's no place to cross the street."

About additional traffic: He said his team did traffic studies, consulted with both the Illinois and the city departments of transportation. "We are now confident that we will not be adding to commute times as a consequence of Cornell" closing. "It will require modest mitigation efforts." Obama said there should be efforts to reroute traffic through Stony and 59th Street.

This robot constructs buildings from moon dust, ice and dirt

Image courtesy of Steven Keating

A new robot designed by a research affiliate at MIT can digitally construct buildings out of local materials ranging from ice to dirt to moon dust.

Why it matters: The Digital Construction Platform (DCP) is revolutionizing construction by proving that new technology can source local energy and materials to autonomously manufacture buildings — all while adapting to local conditions. This is particularly helpful in disaster relief situations and hazardous environments.

How it works: DCP is basically a giant, solar-powered, four-ton robotic arm (that you'd typically see on an assembly line) that sits atop tank tracks. It zips around collecting data about its surroundings, like radiation levels and topography, using the sensors in its technology. The arm has a nozzle that can mix various local, viscous materials and spray them to create structures.

See it in action

The timing: Because of the DCP's solar panels, it can operate for eight hours after one charge. It can be powered up and ready to go in just minutes.

The results: The DCP constructed a 50-foot wide dome from stock-insulating foam spray in 13.5 hours.

Who it could replace: This robot could change architects' jobs by replacing contractors who would typically do things like wiring or HVAC before the building construction could begin.

One fun thing: Steven Keating, the DCP's creator, wrote that the technology would aid in "autonomous construction systems" for use in "extraterrestrial exploration," like building things from ice on Mars. "We've shown how we could do [it]," Keating told Fast Company. "And NASA is very excited to use ice for printing on Mars because ice absorbs a lot of cosmic radiation."

Video courtesy of Steven Keating

Show less
Federal Reserve leaves interest rates unchanged

Susan Walsh/ AP

The Federal Reserve has left interest rates unchanged while signaling that it expects a resilient U.S. economy and solid job market to justify further rate hikes later this year, per AP.

The dollar strengthened after the announcement.

How automation could endanger capitalism

Jens Meyer / AP

Many technologists and futurists are concerned about how artificial intelligence and automation will affect capitalism, according to a survey of more than 1,400 experts released Wednesday by the Pew Research Center.

What they found: "The trajectory of technology will overwhelm labor markets, killing more jobs than it creates," said 30 percent of those polled. But 70 percent of people were more optimistic, saying that the overall benefits of coming automation would outweigh the costs, while still expressing concerns that the costs will be high.

Why they're pessimistic: The experts argued that the coming wave of technological progress will revolutionize the economy in ways previous productivity booms haven't. They worry that even as society gets richer as a result, the social dislocations caused by too much leisure time and rising wealth inequality could be devastating.

What they said

Cory Doctorow, activist-in-residence at MIT Media Lab and co-owner of Boing Boing: "It's an article of faith that automation begets more jobs [than it] displaces (in the long run); but this is a 'theory-free' observation based on previous automation booms. The current automation is based on 'general purpose' technologies . . . and there's good reason to believe that this will be more disruptive, and create fewer new jobs, than those that came before."

Nathaniel Borenstein, chief scientist at Mimecast: "The 'jobs of the future' are likely to be performed by robots. The question isn't how to train people for nonexistent jobs, it's how to share the wealth in a world where we don't need most people to work."

Richard Stallman, President of the Free Software Foundation: "There won't be jobs for most people a few decades from now, and that's what really matters. As for the skills for the employed fraction of advanced countries, I think they will be difficult to teach. You could get better at them by practice, but you couldn't study them much."

John Sniadowski, a systems architect for TrueBox: "The skill sets which could have been taught will be superseded by AI and other robotic technology. By the time the training programs are widely available, the required skills will no longer be required. The whole emphasis of training must now be directed towards personal life skills development rather than the traditional working career-based approach. There is also the massive sociological economic impact of general automation and AI that must be addressed to redistribute wealth and focus life skills at lifelong learning."
Darrell Issa on how VR challenges government

Eugene Hoshiko / AP

What policy challenges are posed by the rise of virtual reality? Republican Rep. Darrell Issa offered one answer at a Wednesday event in honor of the launch of a congressional caucus devoted to VR and its ilk:

"So, why do we need this caucus? Because we're going to start asking the question of, 'Can somebody get their pilot's license with 75, 80, 90 percent of the time being a virtual reality?' Can we in fact create better doctors with a lot less time over a human being and a lot more time … [using] a simulator as we would call it today? Government's going to have to be creative in understanding that."

There's more: Panelists at the event highlighted issues as wide ranging as privacy and how to regulate commerce in virtual worlds.

Why it matters: Virtual and augmented reality has drawn billions of investment dollars in recent years.

