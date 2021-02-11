Tilray shares up 674% this year as marijuana stocks explode

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Stay on top of the latest market trends
Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Shares of medical cannabis company Tilray soared for the third straight day on Wednesday, jumping by 50.9% after a gain of 40.7% on Tuesday and 17% on Monday.
The big picture: While the entire cannabis sector is flying high thanks to expectations of U.S. legalization under President Biden, companies like Tilray and GW Pharmaceuticals, which are making major deals and acquisitions, are seeing their stock price soar to stratospheric levels.
Driving the news: On Tuesday, Tilray announced an agreement with Grow Pharma to import and distribute the company’s medical cannabis products into the U.K.
By the numbers: Tilray's stock is now up 674% year to date — a little more than six weeks — and has risen 234% since the beginning of February.
Between the lines: Korey Bauer, chief investment officer and portfolio manager at Foothill Capital Management, points out that cannabis company Aphria, which merged with Tilray in December, is trading at a significant discount to the terms of the deal.
- Aphria shareholders will receive 0.8381 Tilray shares for each Aphria share they own, but Tilray shares are trading at more than twice the price of Aphria shares.
Go deeper: Pot stocks boom as industry sees prohibition ending