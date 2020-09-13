11 mins ago - Technology

TikTok's parent company rejects Microsoft takeover offer

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Photo: Chesnot/Getty Images

Microsoft on Sunday night announced via blog post that its takeover offer for TikTok's U.S. operations has been rejected by TikTok's parent company, China's ByteDance.

Next up: Oracle is the only publicly known bidder left for TikTok U.S., which soon faces a White House deadline to either agree to a deal or be banned.

Microsoft's full statement:

ByteDance let us know today they would not be selling TikTok’s US operations to Microsoft. We are confident our proposal would have been good for TikTok’s users, while protecting national security interests. To do this, we would have made significant changes to ensure the service met the highest standards for security, privacy, online safety, and combatting disinformation, and we made these principles clear in our August statement. We look forward to seeing how the service evolves in these important areas.

Earlier: Resetting the TikTok deal odds

Go deeper

Ina Fried, author of Login
6 mins ago - Technology

SoftBank is selling chip designer Arm to Nvidia for $40 billion

SoftBank announced Sunday that it is selling Arm, whose chip designs power most modern phone processors, to Nvidia for $40 billion.

Why it matters: The move gives Nvidia control of the core chip designs used by Apple, Qualcomm and others.

This story is breaking news. More details to come.

Hans Nichols
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's econ warriors

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Joe Biden is seeding his advisory boards and transition team with center-left economists and Black and Hispanic leaders as he prepares to confront income inequality and racial disparities exacerbated by the pandemic.

Why it matters: The Democratic nominee is signaling that if he wins in November, his administration may pivot away from the pro-Wall Street sentiment that pervades not just Trump's White House, but also reigned in Bill Clinton’s and Barack Obama’s administrations.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Government shutdown looms over Congress

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

We're about two weeks away from a government shutdown, as Congress and the White House remain deadlocked in negotiations over another coronavirus relief bill.

The latest: Negotiations between House and Senate leadership and the White House over a continuing resolution are expected to begin in earnest next week when the House returns from recess. Remember this deadline: Midnight on Oct. 1.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow