U.S., allies denounce "widespread arrests" of Tigrayans in Ethiopia

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Photo: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

The U.S. and several allies released a joint statement on Monday condemning "widespread arrests" in Ethiopia made on the basis of ethnicity, specifically of ethnic Tigrayans.

The big picture: The Ethiopian government is engaged in a civil war with rebel forces from the Tigray region. Now the U.S. and its allies are responding to reports that Tigrayans in the capital and elsewhere are being swept up by security forces and held without charge.

What they're saying: "Individuals are being arrested and detained without charges or a court hearing and are reportedly being held in inhumane conditions," Australia, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, the U.K. and the U.S. said in a joint statement, noting that those arrested include "Orthodox priests, older people, and mothers with children."

  • "The Ethiopian government’s announcement of a State of Emergency on November 2 is no justification for the mass detention of individuals from certain ethnic groups," the statement added.

Driving the news: Since the state of emergency declaration, hundreds of Tigrayans have been arrested in their homes, at their workplaces and on the street and taken to overcrowded detention centers, the New York Times reports.

  • The Ethiopian government says they're supporters of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which was formerly the country's most powerful political faction but was declared a terrorist group during the standoff with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed last year that sparked a civil war.
  • Witnesses told the Times they're often arrested on the basis of their names, accents and other distinguishing features. The message that all Tigrayans are “traitors" to be punished has spread widely on platforms like Facebook.

The state of play: After being pushed out of the Tigayan capital last November by federal troops, the TPLF has regrouped, joined forces with other rebel groups and opened a counter-offensive. There have been reports of ethnic cleansing during the fighting in Tigray.

  • Abiy last month called on ordinary Ethiopians to take up arms if necessary to defend the capital, Addis Ababa. The State Department has been urging all U.S. citizens in the city to flee.
  • Abiy announced on Nov. 23 that he would lead the federal forces from the front lines, and has declared a string of victories since then.
  • The UN and U.S. are calling for a ceasefire, but prospects currently appear dim. They're also pressing Abiy to stop blocking food supplies from reaching Tigray to prevent mass starvation.

Go deeper

Oriana Gonzalez
1 hour ago - Health

NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private employers

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) announced a new COVID vaccine mandate for private companies during a Monday interview with MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

Why it matters: De Blasio said it was a "first-in-the-nation measure" and will go into effect starting Dec. 27.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Hope King
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

D.C.-Beijing tensions are shifting markets

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

U.S. markets stand to lose $2 trillion in value if D.C. and Beijing drift further apart.

Why it matters: Political chasms are showing up in new securities regulations that put companies and investors in a bind. The rules are also another reflection of how much relations between the world’s largest economies have cooled, even as they remain economically interdependent. 

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Bob Herman
4 hours ago - Health
Axios Investigates

Documents reveal the secrecy of America's drug pricing matrix

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

American businesses spend hundreds of billions of dollars a year on prescription drugs, and the bills keep getting bigger. But some of the companies promising to help rein in those costs prevent employers from looking under the hood.

Why it matters: Documents provided to Axios reveal a new layer of secrecy within the maze of American drug pricing — one in which firms that manage drug coverage for hundreds of employers, representing millions of workers, obscure the details of their work and make it difficult to figure out whether they're actually providing a good deal.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

