Tiger Woods says "I'm right where I need to be" in Masters return

After 18 holes at Augusta, the field is chasing Sungjae Im — the first South Korean ever to lead or co-lead after any round at the Masters.

Yes, but: The spotlight remains firmly on Tiger Woods, who's tied for 10th after shooting a one-under 71 and showing both flashes of greatness and signs of struggle. ICYMI: Watch every shot.

"I'm right where I need to be."

— Woods

The intrigue: This is the 11th time Woods has shot under par in an opening round at the Masters. The last 10 times he did so? Nine top-10 finishes and four of his five wins.

Go deeper: