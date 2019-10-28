Stories

Tiger Woods makes history with 82nd PGA Tour win

Tiger Woods of the United States celebrates winning the tournament on the 18th green during the final round of the Zozo Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 28
Tiger Woods celebrates winning the tournament on the 18th green during the final round of the Zozo Championship in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. Photo: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Tiger Woods is now tied with fellow American golfing great Sam Snead for the most PGA Tour titles after winning the Zozo Championship in Japan by three shots from Hideki Matsuyama, PGA Tour confirmed Sunday night. It was the 82nd win of his PGA Tour career.

Why it matters: Woods has experienced a remarkable turnaround in form this year. In April, he won his 5th Masters title at Augusta — ending an 11-year drought to claim his 15th major. NBA superstar Michael Jordan told the Athletic that Woods' return to form was the "greatest comeback I’ve ever seen."

