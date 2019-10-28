Tiger Woods makes history with 82nd PGA Tour win

Tiger Woods is now tied with fellow American golfing great Sam Snead for the most PGA Tour titles after winning the Zozo Championship in Japan by three shots from Hideki Matsuyama, PGA Tour confirmed Sunday night. It was the 82nd win of his PGA Tour career.

Why it matters: Woods has experienced a remarkable turnaround in form this year. In April, he won his 5th Masters title at Augusta — ending an 11-year drought to claim his 15th major. NBA superstar Michael Jordan told the Athletic that Woods' return to form was the "greatest comeback I’ve ever seen."

